Rashed Simant received international honors

Popular actor Rashed Simanta has been awarded internationally this time after receiving Trab and Babisas awards in the country.

He won the Finalist Award in the Best Actor category for his plays ‘Midnight Service’ and ‘Amar Baba’ from ‘Nexgen International Film Festival’ – Mumbai and ‘Paradox International Short Film Festival’ – Pune.

The festival brings together more than a thousand fictions from around the world. Apart from Rashed Simant, actor Mosharraf Karim, actress Zakia Bari Mom and Nusrat Imroz Tisha were also honored from Bangladesh.

In this context, Rashed Simanta said, I was quite surprised after receiving the mail officially. Because it was unthinkable that all the famous actors of different countries of the world would get the award. This award I would like to dedicate to my beloved audience; Because of their love I am today’s Rashed border.