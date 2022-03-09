Real Madrid fans know what’s at stake against PSG: Courtois and co warmly welcomed on their entry

Real Madrid will face Paris Saint-Germain in the eighth finals of the Champions League. After the 1-0 defeat there is a lot of pressure on the Thibaut Courtois and co. The fans also know what is at stake. Hundreds of fans were loudly waiting for the bus when it arrived.

Real Madrid know what to do. Thibaut Courtois and co. must erase the 1-0 defeat in the first leg if they want to qualify for the quarter-finals in the Champions League. That is not going to be easy, though. Paris Saint-Germain showed themselves particularly strong in the first leg and with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi there is a lot of quality in the Paris front line.

The Madrid fans also know what is at stake in their own Bernabéu. Hundreds of fans were waiting for the Real Madrid bus when it arrived at the stadium. With Bengali fire and chants, Real’s players are awaited.

It remains to be seen whether the fervent reception will also affect the Madrid players. The kick-off will be at 9 p.m.