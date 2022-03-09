Real Madrid is coming down with which XI?

Casimiro will not be able to play under the ban Real Madrid fans probably started worrying about this after Casimiro was shown a yellow card in the first leg at PSG. Left-back Benjamin Mendio was also shown a yellow card that day.

This is the ban, when Real will play in the second leg of the last 16 against PSG at their home ground Santiago Bernabeu today at 2 pm Bangladesh time, before that they also suffered injuries due to anxiety. Midfielder Tony Cruz was also injured, and right-back Dani Carvajal was also injured.

However, Real Madrid’s tweet has relieved Real fans of some worries. Real said in the XI a little earlier, Cruz is in the XI after recovering from injury. Carvajal also got fit and got a place in the XI.