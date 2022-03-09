News

Real Madrid is coming down with which XI?

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 17 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Casimiro will not be able to play under the ban Real Madrid fans probably started worrying about this after Casimiro was shown a yellow card in the first leg at PSG. Left-back Benjamin Mendio was also shown a yellow card that day.

This is the ban, when Real will play in the second leg of the last 16 against PSG at their home ground Santiago Bernabeu today at 2 pm Bangladesh time, before that they also suffered injuries due to anxiety. Midfielder Tony Cruz was also injured, and right-back Dani Carvajal was also injured.

However, Real Madrid’s tweet has relieved Real fans of some worries. Real said in the XI a little earlier, Cruz is in the XI after recovering from injury. Carvajal also got fit and got a place in the XI.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 17 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of The person who took the pig’s heart is no more

The person who took the pig’s heart is no more

7 hours ago
Photo of Mbappe-Messi bids farewell to Benzema in the 18th minute

Mbappe-Messi bids farewell to Benzema in the 18th minute

12 hours ago
Photo of Blaming the war on the United States does not help anyone

Blaming the war on the United States does not help anyone

13 hours ago
Photo of For example, ancient man Wout van Aert cycled to yellow in Paris-Nice: walking on the pedals for more than 200 meters on a rock piece towards the finish

For example, ancient man Wout van Aert cycled to yellow in Paris-Nice: walking on the pedals for more than 200 meters on a rock piece towards the finish

13 hours ago
Back to top button