Real won the magic of Bernabeu

Real Madrid beat PSG 3-1 in the last 16 of the Champions League tomorrow. Real advanced to the quarter finals 3-2 with two legs. Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Killian Mbappe were in the attack of the opposing team. Veratti in the middle; Markinios in defense, Ashraf Hakimi. Gianluigi Donnarumma in the goal. In order to win against such a team, the opposing team has to be as star-studded as possible, otherwise the opposing coach has to be extremely tactful.

Real may be the most successful team in the Champions League, but at least Real were not in a position to compete with PSG in the name of the star. In that case, coach Carlo Ancelotti’s strategy should be praised. However, Ancelotti did not try. Admittedly, all the credit for winning tomorrow’s match goes to Real’s famous stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu.