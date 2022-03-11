Rely on some exercise to keep the memory fresh in old age

Memory decreases with age, this is a very normal rule.

But scientists say to rely on a few physical exercises to keep the memory sharp in old age. According to them, if you practice this special exercise at an early age, your memory will be fresh at an older age. In everyday life, under the pressure of home and office work, many people do not get time to exercise. But just doing some special exercise 3 times a week will increase the memory. What are they?

A team of researchers conducted a study on behalf of the University of Pittsburgh. The research paper was published in Communication Medicine. The study lasted from 1985 to 2021. The study was performed on about 3,000 people. 6 percent of them are women. During the study, they swam, cycled and jogged 3 times a week.

At the end of the survey, it was found that more or less everyone has benefited from these three exercises.

This type of exercise increases blood flow to the brain. As a result, the neurons do not die. Increases memory. You will get benefits only if you do this exercise for 30 minutes every day 5 days a week, or 40 minutes 3 days a week. The greatest change was observed between the ages of 55 and 6 years. Moreover, to keep the body healthy, the experts are advising to do this exercise for 4 consecutive months.