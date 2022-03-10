World

report in Kiev with the artists who mobilize, armed or in music

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 10 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The sirens sound on the Maidan square, battered by an icy wind and snow. They announce an air raid and call on the population of central Kiev to take shelter. The musicians of the Tchaikovsky National Academy of Music settle down at the foot of the Independence monument, behind their microphones, facing the cameras of the world and a small crowd of Ukrainian spectators, who have come to wave the blue and yellow flag of their country. They sing the Ukrainian anthem, followed by the Ode to Joy – that of Europe – before playing some classics of their country. Like hundreds of artists across Ukraine, they are mobilizing to defend their homeland, which has been under the bombardment of Vladimir Putin for nearly two weeks.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 10 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Military operation in Ukraine. Online

Military operation in Ukraine. Online

4 hours ago
Photo of Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

4 hours ago
Photo of Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

5 hours ago
Photo of Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

5 hours ago
Back to top button