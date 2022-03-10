report in Kiev with the artists who mobilize, armed or in music

The sirens sound on the Maidan square, battered by an icy wind and snow. They announce an air raid and call on the population of central Kiev to take shelter. The musicians of the Tchaikovsky National Academy of Music settle down at the foot of the Independence monument, behind their microphones, facing the cameras of the world and a small crowd of Ukrainian spectators, who have come to wave the blue and yellow flag of their country. They sing the Ukrainian anthem, followed by the Ode to Joy – that of Europe – before playing some classics of their country. Like hundreds of artists across Ukraine, they are mobilizing to defend their homeland, which has been under the bombardment of Vladimir Putin for nearly two weeks.