Residents of the suburbs of Kyiv are afraid of the return of Ukrainian troops

They won’t shoot us? – several pairs of frightened eyes run over me – helmet, body armor, khaki jacket …

“I don’t have weapons, calm down, nothing threatens you, the Russians are here, don’t be afraid,” I say as calmly as possible.

A bright “Gazelle” with a white flag and the inscription “Children” on board and a tactical sign “V” (this is how Russian troops designate themselves in the Kiev direction – Ed.) On the hood slowly crawled along Borodyanka, along Central Street. Behind her is a scrawny car. In the first car in the front seat are three peasant-looking men. In the second, a man and a woman pressed their open palms against the windshield. They appeared at the moment when I was recording on camera the consequences of the most powerful artillery strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.