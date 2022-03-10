World

Residents of the suburbs of Kyiv are afraid of the return of Ukrainian troops

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 6 hours ago
1 1 minute read

They won’t shoot us? – several pairs of frightened eyes run over me – helmet, body armor, khaki jacket …

“I don’t have weapons, calm down, nothing threatens you, the Russians are here, don’t be afraid,” I say as calmly as possible.

A bright “Gazelle” with a white flag and the inscription “Children” on board and a tactical sign “V” (this is how Russian troops designate themselves in the Kiev direction – Ed.) On the hood slowly crawled along Borodyanka, along Central Street. Behind her is a scrawny car. In the first car in the front seat are three peasant-looking men. In the second, a man and a woman pressed their open palms against the windshield. They appeared at the moment when I was recording on camera the consequences of the most powerful artillery strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 6 hours ago
1 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Military operation in Ukraine. Online

Military operation in Ukraine. Online

2 hours ago
Photo of Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

2 hours ago
Photo of Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

3 hours ago
Photo of Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

3 hours ago
Back to top button