Riaz when RAB officer

Before the coronation began, Riaz had acted in a movie called ‘Operation Sundarbans’ directed by Dipankar Dipan.

That movie is now awaiting release. Riaz has played a central role in it. In the movie, he will be seen playing the role of a RAB officer. Actors Siam and Roshan are in the RAB team with him.

The other two stars, including Riaz, have also received training from RAB to enhance their character in this role.

They have taken two types of training, practice and educational. Fielding, training on how to salute with a gun, how to salute without a gun, raids on operations, crime investigation, forensics. He went to the operation with the means of immediate self-defense and learned to use 14 guns.

All in all, they have had a strange experience.

In this context, Riaz said, ‘The story of the movie is action-oriented. Although I feel comfortable acting in all kinds of story movies. However, I am optimistic about the success of this movie. Because it has a lot to do with entertainment. As far as I know, it will be released in theaters. ‘

Meanwhile, the actor has recently signed a contract with a movie called ‘Radio’ directed by Ananya Mamun. It is being shot at a location in Manikganj. He will also be seen playing a central character. Meanwhile, he is occasionally seen acting in special day dramas. In addition to acting, he was also a member of the Jury Board of the recently announced National Film Awards.