Rituparna Sengupta’s ‘Look’ of ‘Bela Shuru’, released on 20 May

Actress Rituparna Sengupta is coming to the big screen with ‘Bela Shuru’ 6 years after the release of Tollywood’s popular movie ‘Bela Sheth’.

Production company Windows produces and Shivprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy produce the film.

Rituparna released her first look before the movie’s release on May 20. He has played a character named Mili in this movie.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Rituparna wrote, “After 6 years, we are coming together again. With new ideas of friendship, love, romance and relationships. The day begins after the end of the day. ”

Late legendary actors Soumitra Chatterjee and Swati Lekha Sengupta have played the lead roles in the movie. The couple moved to the afterlife a few months after the shooting of the movie.

Soumitra Chatterjee’s voice was heard in it, “What is your idea about marriage? Is that a suffocating leak? A bond you can’t get out of?”.

Apart from Tara, Shankar Chakraborty, Indrani Dutt, Kharaj Mukherjee, Aparajita Adhy, Anindya Chattopadhyay, Manami Ghosh, Sujoy Prasad Chattopadhyay and many others have acted in ‘Bela Shuru’.

According to the production company, they will release the ‘look’ of the rest of the actors in the future.