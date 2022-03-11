Rolex: A watch that cannot be bought with money

If you have money, you can buy everything, why can’t you buy a watch? No matter how expensive, if you want to go to the market to buy?

Luxury is out of reach, it’s a myth. A luxury brand is actually a mindset that amplifies the core value of a particular buyer-seller. There is a relation between this and the price of the product. These brands create quality products targeting a group from their tradition, unique ideas, dedication. About ninety percent of watch brands are Swiss, such as Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Rolex, Ulysse Nardin, Blancpain, FPJourne, Omega, IWC, etc. However, the list also includes some German brands like A lange & Sohne, Glashutte Original or Italian brands like Penerai.

Rolex makes about one million watches every year. These are sold in the market by authorized dealers, who are known as AD for short. Now dealers (AD) do not get more than two or three watches per model of Rolex. It mainly occurs in Rolex professional line watches (stainless steel). These have more buyers. Because these are relatively inexpensive

For example, the retail price of the Rolex Submarine 126610LV model watch (according to the Rolex website) is ৬ 10,600. This is the price you get if you buy from an authorized dealer. But after the arrival of this watch of 2021 model, no one got more than two or three ADs. But the number of buyers of this model in their branches is over a thousand. As a result, the customer has to choose who will sell a small number of these watches to Eddie. As a result, great power passed into the hands of the ADGs. In order to pass this selection process, the buyers have to do various exercises.

For example, you may have to buy a few watches of unpopular or obsolete or precious metal (gold / diamond). Or be a regular buyer and have a record of buying regular jewelry. And if there is a new buyer without a record, you will be dropped from the waiting list. The waiting list is to write your name and address in polite language and ask to wait. Currently the waiting list for Rolex GMT Master 2 (Ref. 126710) model is about 5 years. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person. If you don’t have a record of buying one or two pieces of jewelry every year, don’t do it directly. Another reason is the inability to distinguish between a true buyer and a trader.

Retail vs. Gray Market

It’s all about real customers who really want to buy Rolex for their own use (Rolex’s only target is these buyers). But because of the resale value, there are a lot of investors in this market, who mainly buy in retail and sell in the gray market (this is why dealers think merchants when they see new customers). In addition, Iconic collects some models as long-term investments. Among the Rolex iconic models are hotcakes in the investment market like Submarine, Detjust, Daytona, Sky Dueller etc. As a result, the resale value of these watches is much higher and the waiting list is also quite long. The difference between the actual price of the watches and the selling price can be understood by looking at the list below.

According to a Deloitte report, 32 brands sold watches worth ২ 2 billion in 2016. But according to another report, watches worth ২৫ 25 billion were sold in the second hand market in 2017. This report is a burning proof that the luxury watch market is out of the control of the average consumer.

include Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 / 1A-001, Ademars Piguet Royal Oak Ref. 15500ST.00.1220ST.01, Vacheron Constantin Overseas 4500V, FPJour ), A lange & Sohne Lange 1 and Datograph, Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Perpetual, Reverso Dueface Moon, these models are very popular in the market and retail prices are several times higher in the second hand market.