Russia announces another ceasefire in 5 Ukrainian cities

Russia has announced another ceasefire to allow the evacuation of civilians in four other Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kiev. Moscow said humanitarian corridors would be provided in Kiev, Chernihiv, Sami, Kharkiv and Mariupol from 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The Russian news agency Tass quoted Mikhail Mizinestov, head of Russia’s National Defense Control Center, as saying that humanitarian corridors would be provided to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians.

However, it is unclear whether residents of cities covered by the humanitarian corridor will have to travel through Russia or Belarus. Earlier, the Ukrainian government rejected such conditions.

Ukraine said on Tuesday that it had successfully evacuated civilians from the Sami city for the first time since the start of the humanitarian corridor following the start of the Russian aggression. However, Ukraine has accused Russian forces of attacking humanitarian corridors in the city of Mariupol.

