Russia announces sanctions on Russia’s oil, gas and coal

US President Joe Biden has imposed a complete ban on Russian oil, gas and coal imports to the United States. He announced the ban on Tuesday.

Joe Biden said the move was “a major blow to Putin’s leadership by the American people.” We will not be part of Putin’s war subsidy. News BBC Online.

The move has the full support of bipartisan politicians in the United States, despite the sharp rise in gas prices.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has drawn up an outline to reduce Russia’s dependence on energy. As part of that plan, gas imports from Russia will be cut by two-thirds this year. And import will stop before 2030.

The EU also said it plans to reduce its dependence on Russian gas by diversifying its gas supply by importing pipeline and higher LNG gas from other suppliers outside Russia.

The EU is dependent on Russia for about 40 percent of its natural gas demand. Russia accounts for 26 percent of the EU’s oil imports each year.

It is to be noted that Tuesday is the 13th day of Russia’s operation in Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, Russian troops launched a military operation in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the operation, Ukraine is being attacked by land, air and sea. The Ukrainian army has also been trying to resist since the operation began. There is a bloody conflict between the two sides.