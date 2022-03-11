The White House has warned that Russia could plan to attack Ukraine using chemical or biological weapons. Press Secretary Jane Pisaki called on everyone to be vigilant.

White House press secretary Jane Pisaki said Russia’s claim that the United States was operating a biological and chemical weapons lab in Ukraine was unfounded. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

Earlier on Wednesday, the British Defense Secretary claimed in a tweet that Russia had used thermobaric rockets in Ukraine. These rockets are also known as vacuum bombs. This is because it is capable of causing high-temperature explosions by absorbing oxygen from the surrounding air.

Moscow has retaliated by accusing Western officials of using biological and chemical weapons against Russia. A statement from the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom claimed that they had “received recent documents” that a biological weapon was being manufactured at a Ukrainian laboratory. The Russian embassy claimed that the US Department of Defense was financing the development of these weapons.

However, the United States has denied the allegations. Washington says Russia has been spreading similar false information about Ukraine and other countries for years.