Russia does not consider countries as friends

The Russian government has released a list of countries and territories that Russia does not consider friendly. Russia on Monday approved a list of countries and territories that have taken “unfriendly action” against the country’s various companies and citizens.

Regions and countries listed are: United States, Canada, European Union (EU) countries, United Kingdom (ruled by Jersey, Angola, British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar), Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Iceland, Iceland, , San Marino, Northern Macedonia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan.

Countries and countries on the list have imposed sanctions or joint sanctions on Russia since the start of the military operation in Ukraine. The Russian news agency Tas reported the news.