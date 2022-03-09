Russia encourages the nationalist campaign and turns the z into the symbol of victory in Ukraine

We have seen the letter zeta painted on Russian trucks and tanks since the war in Ukraine began. The mark that has become the symbol that Ukrainians strive to erase and hide with yellow paint every time they capture Russian material, while in Russia, Putin’s supporters make it the icon of victory.

Russia ‘s nationalist campaign is increasingly inflamed among supporters of Vladimir Putin , who see a point of pride in the invasion of Ukraine. An official video explains it this way: “In the heroic city of Leningrad , says a Putin supporter, renaming Saint Petersburg with its Soviet name . All are references to the Red Army and its fight against the Nazis . The Ukrainians – they say – pro-Russians from the Dombas. “We will not sell our homeland for dollars and an iPhone. Our heroes, they shout, are not Marvel.”

Nationalist fury is encouraged by the Kremlin to justify the invasion of Ukraine

The ultranationalist fury encouraged by the Kremlin permeates everything. Ivan Kuliak, a 20-year-old gymnast, has just stepped onto the World Cup podium with a “z” stuck to his chest. Next to him, gold medal, Kovtun Illia, Ukrainian. They don’t shake hands.