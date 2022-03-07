Russia, GDP shrink by 8% in deep recession

Russia is in the throes of a deep recession due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its attack on Ukraine. Analysts fear that the recession will be even deeper than the one caused by Kovid-19.

Economists say sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and their allies on Russian banks and other institutions in the country have had a devastating effect on Russia’s financial markets. It will have a profound effect on the larger Russian economy in the future.

This time, the West is not directly involved in the war, but is trying to prevent Russia from imposing economic sanctions. As a result, it is safe to say that this is not the end of the story. They will impose more sanctions in the future. Under the circumstances, Goldman Sachs says Russia’s economy could shrink by 8 percent this year, not by growth. Earlier, they had predicted that Russia would grow by 2 percent this year. Covid’s impact caused the Russian economy to shrink by about 3 percent in 2020.

However, Russia’s economic contraction is unlikely to have much of an impact on the world economy. The reason, analysts say, is that Russia is no longer a major player in the world economy. They are now the eleventh largest economy in the world. Their GDP size is less than one and a half trillion dollars (one trillion trillion), which is 1 percent of 14 percent of the US economy. As a result, they are not a big partner in world trade.

However, after the Russian troops entered Ukraine, world oil prices rose. At the time of writing, the price of crude Brent crude has risen to 115 a barrel. Russia has a monopoly on the fuel market. They are the world’s second largest oil exporter and second largest gas exporter.

Arguably, the main reason for the global economy’s concern about war is rising fuel prices. The world economy is now trying to turn around by overcoming the effects of Kovid. Analysts believe that if the price of fuel oil continues to rise for some time to come, inflation will rise further. Already, high inflation has become a headache for people around the world. Many countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, now have the highest inflation in 30-40 years. As a result, if the price of oil continues to rise for a long time, there is a strong fear that the world economy will stumble.

If the war continues until 2023 and the West imposes tougher sanctions, the situation is expected to worsen. Or if Russia cuts gas supplies, the Russian economy could shrink by as much as 6 percent this year.

Ines McPhee, chief economist at the research firm Oxford Economics, said it was difficult to predict the impact on employment and growth, as the war situation was changing. However, I assume that if the war is prolonged, this predicament will be prolonged.

Prohibition

Other well-known brands have also started talking about attacks in Ukraine. Technology company Apple has suspended sales of all products in Russia. Another fashion retailer, Asos, said yesterday that it would no longer serve customers in Russia. Another global brand, Nike, has not yet spoken directly about the Ukraine crisis. However, Russian consumers are no longer able to buy their products online.