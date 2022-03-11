Russia hospital in Ukraine 24 times! The United States has rejected Moscow’s demand for biological weapons

This is not the end, Russia is planning to use biological and chemical weapons on Ukraine this time. The United States made such a claim on Wednesday. Moscow has also accused the United States of working with Ukraine on biological and chemical weapons. But Washington has already denied the allegations.

A hospital in Mariupol was destroyed by Russian aggression on Wednesday. Hu made the statement shortly afterwards. Hu also condemned the incident.

A total of 17 people, including women, children and doctors, were injured in the Russian airstrike on the hospital, according to the Mariupol city administration. Three people, including a child, were killed in the missile strike, the administration said.

In addition to the Mariupol hospital, two other hospitals in Zaitomir were also damaged in the Russian attack. Mariupol Mayor Serhi Sukhomlin said one of them was a children’s hospital.

The Moscow-Kiev conflict erupted on Friday in 18 days. The Kremlin has already faced strong worldwide backlash for its attack on the hospital.