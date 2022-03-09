Russia imposes sanctions on 160 more citizens

The European Union (EU) has imposed sanctions on 160 more Russian citizens. The sanctions were imposed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the BBC, Alexander Vinokurov, son-in-law of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, was among those newly banned. Dmitry Pompiasky, chairman of the board of directors of a company that manufactures steel pipes used to supply oil and gas. He is the chairman of the world’s largest steel pipe supplier

The European Union (EU) has also imposed sanctions on Mikhail Paluboyarinov, chief executive of Russia’s Aeroflot. The sanctions were imposed mainly on supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The new sanctions target 148 members and senators of the Russian Federation Council and 14 millionaires who backed Putin over the independence of two Ukrainian regions, Donetsk and Luhansk.

So far, the European Union has imposed sanctions on 62 Russian citizens and 53 organizations. The coalition has also imposed sanctions on a Belarusian citizen.