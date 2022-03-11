Russia is changing its strategy, an angry Putin has fired that general

Russian President Vladimir Putin has fired six top army generals. Alexei Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, also claimed that Putin was “angry” at the intelligence agencies that Russia had suffered casualties in the war in Ukraine.

He even claimed that Russia was changing its war strategy. The US media outlet The New York Post reported this information quoting Ukrainian media Ukraine Pravda.

Alexei Danilov told Ukraine Pravda that Russia had appointed a new general claiming that eight Russian generals had been fired so far and that Russia was changing its war strategy. We clearly understand what is happening in the Russian Federation. I can say that they (Russia) have become reckless.

Alexei Danilov added that crossing the same path would not be easy. Asked if it would be difficult, he said yes, it would be difficult. It is not right to underestimate the enemy. We are suppressing them in all directions but they are crawling like locusts.

Meanwhile, in tune with Alexei Danilov, security expert and former senior British spy Philip Ingram told The Times that Putin was “very angry” and was blaming the Russian intelligence service.