World

Russia is listing ‘unfriendly’ countries

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 18 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The list, as expected, includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union, which have blamed Russia for the war and imposed sanctions on the country, closing its airspace to Russian aircraft.

The list includes Europe’s Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, and Northern Macedonia.

The Russian government approved the list on Monday, according to Tass, adding that Putin was known as the sole head of government.

UK sanctions on Russian banks and millionaires

New US sanctions on Russia, sanctions on Putin

Japan announces sanctions on Russia

Ukraine Crisis: Some Sanctions on Russia

Singapore imposes sanctions on Russia over attacks on Ukraine

Ukraine Crisis: Some Sanctions on Russia

Russia, a staunch opponent of Ukraine’s interest in joining the US-led NATO alliance, launched a military operation in the neighboring country on February 24.

Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria sided with Russia in voting against the resolution.

China, India and UAE did not vote against Russia in the Security Council

35 countries, including Bangladesh, did not vote in the UN resolution condemning the attack on Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: Bangladesh’s ‘neutral’ position logical?

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 18 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Ukraine’s youngest member of parliament went to war to defend the country

Ukraine’s youngest member of parliament went to war to defend the country

16 hours ago
Photo of Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals

Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals

17 hours ago
Photo of China to the United States: Do not add fuel to the fire of war

China to the United States: Do not add fuel to the fire of war

17 hours ago
Photo of Anti-war protests across Russia, about four and a half thousand detained

Anti-war protests across Russia, about four and a half thousand detained

17 hours ago
Back to top button