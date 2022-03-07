Russia is ‘recruiting’ Syrian mercenaries for the Ukraine war

Russia is reportedly recruiting Syrian mercenaries to fight in Ukraine. The report was reported live on BBC Online on Monday, citing a report in The Wall Street Journal.

US officials have told The Wall Street Journal that Russia is recruiting Syrians skilled in civil war. The purpose is to exploit these Syrian mercenaries in the Ukraine war.

Today marks the 12th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian defense officials have warned that Russian forces are preparing for a full-scale offensive in the country’s capital, Kiev.

In the last 48 hours, Russian forces have not been able to take advantage of the situation in Ukraine, according to UK defense officials. They are not achieving their purpose in Ukraine as planned.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Moscow is preparing for a fierce street fight to seize key Ukrainian cities.

However, US intelligence officials have declined to say exactly how many Syrian mercenaries have agreed to join the war in Ukraine on behalf of Russia.

But US intelligence officials say some of the Syrian mercenaries have already fled to Russia. Preparations are underway for their deployment to Ukraine.

Russia has offered jobs to Syrian volunteers, according to a Syrian publication. Moscow has offered the volunteers a salary equivalent 200 to 300. They have to go to Ukraine. There they will work as guards for six months.

According to the report, Moscow officials believe that the civil war in Syria has been going on for more than a decade.