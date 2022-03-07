Russia is starting to import potatoes from Bangladesh

Russia has lifted the previous ban and started importing potatoes from Bangladesh again.

The Russian embassy said the decision was based on information provided by the appropriate authorities in charge of quarantine and protection of Bangladeshi plants.

The government has recently called on Russia to lift its ban on potato imports.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak also called on the Russian government to lift the ban on meetings with the Russian ambassador in Dhaka.

Earlier, in 2015, the last 20,000 tons of Bangladeshi potatoes went to Russia. I

In the 2014-15 financial year, Bangladesh exported a total of 1 lakh 10 thousand tons of potatoes. Now the annual export is more or less one lakh tons.

Russia has banned the import of potatoes since May 2015, citing “harmful bacteria”.

Bangladesh usually exports potatoes to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Maldives, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ethiopia and Nigeria.