Russia is the most banned country: research

Russia has overtaken Iran and Syria to become the world’s most banned country. This was stated in a report by the watchlist site Castellam.ai. News from the BBC.

According to the site, there were 2,854 sanctions against Russia before February 22. However, another 2,008 sanctions were imposed after the attack in Ukraine. As a result, the total number of bans is now 5,532.

Earlier, Iran was at the top of the sanctions list. There were 3,618 sanctions on Iran. Now Russia has overtaken Iran.

The primary source of these sanctions is the United States. Which has banned 21 percent. On the other hand, the United Kingdom and the EU have imposed a total of 18 percent sanctions.

Many countries around the world have imposed sanctions on Russia to increase pressure on Moscow to stop its attacks on Ukraine.

