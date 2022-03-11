Russia launches offensive in western Ukraine, ‘occupying’ Volvo

Russia has launched a series of simultaneous attacks on several strategically important western cities in the third week of a “comprehensive offensive” in Ukraine.

On Friday, their missiles hit several airports in the cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, the BBC reported.

For the first time, Russian forces have opened fire on Ukraine’s Midwestern capital, Nipro.

Residents of the cities that Russia has been shelling since the start of the invasion of Ukraine have fled the cities and taken refuge in western cities that seem relatively safe; Millions of people have moved to Liv, a large civilian center, and later to other countries.

Russia’s attack on Lutsk on Friday killed two Ukrainian soldiers and wounded six others, said Yuri Pahuliako, head of the regional authority.

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk also confirmed the Russian shelling in the southwestern Ukrainian city of Ukraine on Friday.

“Enemies hit Frankivs,” he wrote in a Facebook message.

The mayor also advised residents of several districts not to leave their homes.

“Stay at home for your own safety. I will let you know when the danger is over, “he said.

Authorities say a nighttime Russian airstrike in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has severely damaged the city’s water supply.

In a video message, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Moscow’s accusations that Ukraine was trying to develop chemical weapons or weapons capable of wreaking havoc. He also warned that Moscow would face “terrible sanctions” if Russia used such weapons in Ukraine.

Russia has called for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the allegations. The meeting is scheduled to take place later on Friday.