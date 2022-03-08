Russia publishes list of countries that are not friends

Russia has listed which countries are friends and which are not. The Russian government has said a government commission will now review trade relations with non-state entities or individuals.

Al-Jazeera reports that the list of countries and territories that have taken “unfriendly steps” against Russia was approved on Monday. The country took such a decision against the institutions and citizens of these countries and regions after imposing strict sanctions on Russia.

Countries that are not friends of Russia include Albania, Andorra, Australia, United Kingdom, European Union, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, San Marino, Northern Macedonia, United States, Singapore , Montenegro, Switzerland and Japan. The British-ruled Jersey Islands, Angola, the British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar are also under sanctions.

Russia’s central bank has issued a directive in this regard. It states that individuals or entities in these countries must open an account in a Russian bank in order to transact with Russian individuals or entities. You have to pay in rubles. For this you have to deposit the same amount of ruble with any internationally recognized currency. On the day of payment, you will have to pay according to the exchange rate of the Russian Central Bank.

The measures being taken by the Russian government to raise money are temporary. Those who pay more than 6,000 US dollars will have to come under this banking system. Earlier, on March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an order. Such a step was taken in the light of that order.