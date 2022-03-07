Russia rejects UN court hearing

Russia has rejected a hearing by the UN Supreme Court seeking legal redress in the conflict over Russian military action in Ukraine.

A two-day hearing began Monday (March 8th) at the International Palace of Justice (ICJ) headquarters in Peace Palace to urge Russia to suspend attacks at Ukraine’s request. However, no Russian representative was present at the hearing, Reuters reported.

Ukraine presented their argument on Monday. Ukraine’s representative at the hearing, Anton Korinevich, said: “There are no seats reserved for Russia in the courts. The fact is, the empty seats tell them they are not here. They are on the battlefield. “

“Putin is lying,” he said. On the other hand, ordinary people in Ukraine are dying. “