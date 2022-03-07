World

Russia rejects UN court hearing

No Russian representative attended the hearing

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 17 hours ago
2 1 minute read

Russia has rejected a hearing by the UN Supreme Court seeking legal redress in the conflict over Russian military action in Ukraine.

A two-day hearing began Monday (March 8th) at the International Palace of Justice (ICJ) headquarters in Peace Palace to urge Russia to suspend attacks at Ukraine’s request. However, no Russian representative was present at the hearing, Reuters reported.

Ukraine presented their argument on Monday. Ukraine’s representative at the hearing, Anton Korinevich, said: “There are no seats reserved for Russia in the courts. The fact is, the empty seats tell them they are not here. They are on the battlefield. “

He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

“Putin is lying,” he said. On the other hand, ordinary people in Ukraine are dying. “

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 17 hours ago
2 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Ukraine’s youngest member of parliament went to war to defend the country

Ukraine’s youngest member of parliament went to war to defend the country

16 hours ago
Photo of Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals

Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals

17 hours ago
Photo of China to the United States: Do not add fuel to the fire of war

China to the United States: Do not add fuel to the fire of war

17 hours ago
Photo of Anti-war protests across Russia, about four and a half thousand detained

Anti-war protests across Russia, about four and a half thousand detained

17 hours ago
Back to top button