Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting on US Biological Programs in Ukraine

United Nations, 11 March. /TASS/. Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on US biological warfare programs in Ukraine on Friday, March 11. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the World Organization, announced this on Thursday.

The Russian mission has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on March 11 to discuss US military biological activities on the territory of Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter.

Washington claims that statements about the work of biological laboratories in Ukraine commissioned by the United States are propaganda and disinformation. At the same time, US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, speaking at a hearing in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Senate on March 8, noted that there are “biological research facilities” in Ukraine and Washington is trying to prevent them from falling under the control of Russian forces. Nuland made this statement, answering the question of whether there are biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine.