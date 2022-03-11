Russia responds to Western sanctions by banning exports

Russia has banned the export of more than 200 foreign-made goods by the end of this year in response to Western sanctions in Moscow.

The Russian government announced the ban on Thursday.

This includes telecom, agricultural products, electrical and technological equipment – all of which have so far been exported to Russia. Others include cars, railway bogies, containers and turbines.

According to the BBC, Russia is also banning timber exports to countries that have behaved in an unfriendly manner. As a result of these sanctions, about 47 countries, including the European Union (EU) and the United States, will suffer.

Russia’s finance ministry said in a statement that the measures were a “logical response” to sanctions against Russia and aimed to “disrupt the work of some important sectors of the Russian economy.”

An order signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the ban on foreign exports was necessary to ensure stability in the Russian market.

Russia could temporarily ban grain exports to some countries in the former Soviet Union from March 15 to August 31, as well as sugar exports outside the EU territory, an official told Interfax news agency.

EU countries include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia itself.