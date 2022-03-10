News

Russia says goodbye, but does not leave yet

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Russia no longer intends to participate in the Council of Europe (CE), and accused the European Union and NATO of destroying this organization. And although the Foreign Ministry did not directly announce Russia’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe, the Federation Council already expects appropriate actions from the authorities “as soon as possible.” Experts believe that the Foreign Ministry’s statement has no legal significance, and remind that Russia’s withdrawal from the international organization should take place within the framework of a legally fixed procedure.

