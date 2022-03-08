Russia seeks to recruit Syrian fighters: US

Russia is trying to recruit Syrian fighters to fight in Ukraine, a senior US defense official has said.

“One of the important things we’ve seen is that President Vladimir Putin believes that he needs to rely on foreign fighters for the extra energy needed to fight hard inside Ukraine,” the official told reporters.

Russia launched a military operation in Syria in 2015 on behalf of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. After the Russian invasion, the Syrian conflict came under government control.

The Wall Street Journal quoted U.S. officials as saying Monday that Raisher’s army had recently been recruiting fighters from Syria. Russia hopes that the skills of those urban fighters can help Russia gain control of Kiev.

It is to be noted that Tuesday is the 13th day of Russia’s operation in Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, Russian troops launched a military operation in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the operation, Ukraine is being attacked by land, air and sea. The Ukrainian army has also been trying to resist since the operation began. There is a bloody conflict between the two sides.