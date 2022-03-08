World

Russia threatens to cut off gas supplies to Europe, oil will be 300 a barrel!

Russia has threatened to cut off gas supplies to Europe if sanctions are imposed on Russian oil. Alexander Novak, the country’s deputy prime minister, has warned that such a decision would have dire consequences for the world. He warned that if sanctions were imposed on Russian oil, the price of oil in the international market would exceed 300. This was reported by the news agency Reuters.

Russia accounts for 40 percent of Europe’s gas and 30 percent of its oil. There is no easy option if this supply is cut off. Novak said it would take Europe more than a year to find an alternative oil market to Russia, and even if they could, they would have to buy oil at a much higher price. European politicians should honestly inform their citizens and consumers about the dire consequences. “If you want to reject Russia’s fuel, keep going,” he said. We are ready too. Russia knows exactly where to sell this oil.

“After the Nord Stream 2 ban, we now have the right to impose a similar ban on gas,” Novak said. We haven’t made that kind of decision yet. But European politicians are pushing us in that direction by making statements and accusations against Russia.

