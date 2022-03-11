Russia to ‘bring in Syrian fighters’ to occupy Kiev!

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hinted at bringing in volunteer fighters to join Russian separatists in Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Soygu has told a Security Council meeting that 18,000 Middle Eastern fighters are ready to fight in Russia.

Following Putin’s indication, U.S. intelligence sources said that Syrian fighters were among the volunteer fighters that Russia is considering bringing in. Those who specialize in fighting in cities.

According to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal, citing US intelligence, Russia will bring in civilian fighters from Syria. Who will help capture the capital Kiev and bring down the Ukrainian government.

President Putin, meanwhile, agreed to bring in special fighters from Syria under the guise of volunteer fighters, saying “if you look at them (volunteers) they want to help the fighters in Donbass, Russia, not for their own will and money.” Then we should help them to come to Donbass and send them to the battlefield.