Russia to open ‘humanitarian corridor’ every day for the evacuation of civilians

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that they will open “humanitarian corridors” for the evacuation of civilians in Ukrainian cities without requesting approval from Ukraine, and stated that “There are 2 million 617 thousand 349 people in our database who have already requested their evacuation”.

After Russia ‘s attacks on Ukraine, Russia and Ukraine agreed to evacuate civilians in the middle of the war in many cities, and declared a temporary ceasefire for the opening of humanitarian corridors. The Russian Ministry of Defense has published a new announcement on humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.

