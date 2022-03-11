Russia tops international sanctions

Even a few days ago, Iran and Syria were at the top in terms of international sanctions. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia has surpassed Iran and Syria in terms of sanctions. The BBC quoted the US website Castlem.ai, which monitors the ban, as saying.

Russia launched a full-scale offensive in Ukraine on February 24 amid a series of tensions. In response, Western nations have imposed a series of sanctions on Moscow. According to Castellam, 2,754 sanctions were imposed against Russia before February 22 this year. The total number of sanctions imposed in Russia is 5,532. With this, Moscow has surpassed Iran, which is at the top of the list of highest sanctions.

The number of international sanctions imposed on Iran is 3,618. The United States has provided 21 percent of all sanctions against Russia.