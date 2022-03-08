Russia tops international sanctions

Russia now tops the list of countries with the highest sanctions. Russia has surpassed Iran and Syria in terms of international sanctions. The BBC quoted the US-based watchdog website Castellam.ai as saying.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In response, the international community imposed one sanctions after another on Russia.

According to Castellam, 2,854 sanctions were imposed against Russia before February 22 this year. Since the start of the Russian operation in Ukraine on February 24, another 2,008 new sanctions have been imposed on Russia. The total number of sanctions imposed in Russia is 5,532.

With this, Moscow has surpassed Iran, which is at the top of the list of highest sanctions. The number of international sanctions imposed on Iran is 3,618.

The United States has provided 21 percent of all sanctions against Russia. The United Kingdom and the European Union have banned 18 percent.