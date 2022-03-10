Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Moscow should soften the tone of the government

Is the ice melting? Ukraine and Russia have held peace talks in three phases. This is the first time Russia has said that the meeting has received a number of positive and positive answers. Different tunes in the face of Ukraine. Zelensky said: “I have long since cooled off from joining NATO … whenever I realize that Neto is not ready to join Ukraine.”

One of the reasons for Russia’s anger against neighboring Ukraine is that it wants to join NATO. Russia did not want Ukraine, once a member of the Soviet Union, to join NATO. Apart from that, Russia is not looking at the increase in the size of the net in this way. Joining neighboring Ukraine’s Nato means having a military presence on Russia’s doorstep. The issue is “dangerous” in Moscow’s eyes. Russia objected to this from the beginning. But Ukraine has not heard of it.

On the other hand, since 2014, there have been “internal conflicts” with Kiev between the two pro-Russian regions of eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Lugansk. Putin declared the two territories “independent republics” just before invading Ukraine. Zelensky did not agree.

However, 14 days after the war, the Ukrainian president, standing on the brink of collapse, is being forced to soften. “I agree to talk,” he said today, referring to Russia’s demands. But there is a guarantee of security! ” But I agree to talk about it. People in these two regions are also ready to compromise on how to survive. What matters to me is the residents of these two regions. Some people in the region want to stay with Ukraine, what would they say. Residents of mainland Ukraine may want to take the region with them. How will they live!

The two countries have reached a temporary settlement of the war along with the political agreement. Russia and Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire today. However, for certain regions. Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said today that Moscow had promised to end the fighting from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

But while Moscow’s mood is soft, Washington has warned Ukraine to be careful. Their statement, whatever they say, will not stop the aggression. Today it has happened. Russia bombs a maternity hospital in Mariupol The city council posted a video stating that the Russians had completely destroyed the part of the hospital where the children were being treated. The casualties are not yet clear. “Children, mothers, are buried under the rubble,” Zelensky said on social media. Brutal! How long will this world be silently watching this terror? ”

Condemning the incident, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “There is no such thing as targeting weak, unarmed, helpless people.” We will send more aid to Ukraine to prevent air strikes. ”

The European Union (EU) has continued to increase its financial sanctions on Russia, even though it has not sided with Ukraine. They have also started controlling Russian cryptocurrency transfers. Restrictions have also been imposed on the sea. Russia has warned Western nations that it is preparing for a “massive response”.

China is ‘shocked’ to see Europe becoming a battlefield again. In a virtual meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Schultz, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, “We should focus on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through peace talks.” Their foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the dam had “broken” for Neto. He also refused to condemn the Russian aggression. According to Beijing, Moscow has done so out of fear of a security breach. Such thinking is valid in Russia. Western nations should respect and respect Russian territory. Their advice, especially for America, is to keep Washington at a distance from Moscow. China’s intelligence agency, the CIA, “President Xi and his leadership are actually a little alarmed by the situation in Ukraine. They may not have thought that Russia would suffer in this way. ”