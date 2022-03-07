Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Where, How?
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is entering its third week. This war will end soon, he has no reason to think. On the contrary, the risk of war spreading to neighboring countries is increasing. The number of civilian casualties is increasing, the number of refugees in neighboring countries is increasing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine with two main military and strategic goals in mind. One. The country is barred from joining NATO and two. Establish a loyal government acceptable to Moscow. Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was considered a possible head of government.
Though it was thought that Russia would win this war easily, in reality the opposite happened. The military operation was so disastrous that Moscow was forced to change its initial tactics and launch reckless attacks on civilian installations and towns. The aim is to force Ukraine to surrender by following the terracotta policy. As a result of this tactic, war crimes charges are now being leveled against President Putin in the West. There is talk of removing him and establishing a different government.
Putin’s three mistakes
President Putin has so far failed to achieve any of his political or military goals, but he himself is under tremendous pressure. There are three big mistakes behind this failure.
At first, Putin did not think that the Ukrainians would show such deadly resistance against the Russian invasion. It was said that most of the people in Ukraine were pro-Russian, so the Russian soldiers would greet them with flowers as soon as possible. Ukrainians greet Russian soldiers with Molotov cocktails, not flowers.
Second, Putin thought that Europe, which was dependent on Russia’s oil and gas, would not bow to Washington’s pressure and impose a comprehensive economic embargo on him. He relied especially on Germany, with the exception of Russia’s oil and gas, where many people do not catch fire. Despite this, Germany not only fully supported the economic blockade against Russia, but also suspended the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 pipeline, built specifically for direct gas exports to that country. Russia has also increased its military budget to counter military aggression and agreed to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine.