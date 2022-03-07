Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Where, How?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is entering its third week. This war will end soon, he has no reason to think. On the contrary, the risk of war spreading to neighboring countries is increasing. The number of civilian casualties is increasing, the number of refugees in neighboring countries is increasing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine with two main military and strategic goals in mind. One. The country is barred from joining NATO and two. Establish a loyal government acceptable to Moscow. Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was considered a possible head of government.

Though it was thought that Russia would win this war easily, in reality the opposite happened. The military operation was so disastrous that Moscow was forced to change its initial tactics and launch reckless attacks on civilian installations and towns. The aim is to force Ukraine to surrender by following the terracotta policy. As a result of this tactic, war crimes charges are now being leveled against President Putin in the West. There is talk of removing him and establishing a different government.

Putin’s three mistakes