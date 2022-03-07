Russia-Ukraine in the third round of talks

Representatives of the two countries are in the third round of talks to resolve the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Mikhail Podoliak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, tweeted before the meeting began at 4 pm local time in Kiev. He called on Moscow to stop its attacks on Ukrainian civilians. Khabar Al-Jazeera

In a tweet, Mikhail Podoliak said the delegation had not made any changes in the third round of talks with the Russian Federation.

Earlier, representatives of Russia and Ukraine held talks in two phases. The last meeting was held last Thursday. At the meeting, the two sides agreed to allow the evacuation of civilians.

In the last few days after the meeting, Russia announced a two-point ceasefire to allow civilians to leave the city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine. However, it did not succeed. The two countries have blamed each other for this.

In the meantime, Russia has announced that it will cease firing to allow residents of four Ukrainian cities to leave safely. In addition to Mariupol, the cities include Kiev, Kharkiv and Sumi.

The first meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place on 26 February. There was no solution in that meeting which lasted for about five hours. After the dialogue, the delegates returned to their home countries.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba will meet during the ongoing Russian offensive. The two will meet next Thursday in the Turkish city of Antalya, according to Turkish media reports.