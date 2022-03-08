World

Russia-Ukraine military losses in the war are equal

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 18 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The ongoing war in Ukraine has damaged at least 8 to 10 percent of the Russian military’s military resources. According to US intelligence, at least 8 to 10 percent of the Russian military’s military capabilities in Ukraine were damaged. At the same time, the Americans estimate that the Ukrainian army has lost the same amount of resources. This information has been revealed from a report of the country’s media CNN News.

“We estimate that 8 to 10 percent of the Russian military assets used in the Ukraine invasion have now been destroyed or rendered ineffective,” a U.S. official said, citing the latest intelligence report from the Pentagon.

Follow the Google News feed to get the latest news from Today’s Magazine Online
Military equipment that has been destroyed or rendered ineffective includes tanks, aircraft, artillery and other military resources. That’s more than double the amount CNN reported last week. According to the report, Russia lost three to five of its military assets at the time.

“We estimate that the Ukrainian military has lost as much of its resources as Russia,” the official said.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 18 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

40 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

1 hour ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

2 hours ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button