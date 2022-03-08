Russia-Ukraine military losses in the war are equal

The ongoing war in Ukraine has damaged at least 8 to 10 percent of the Russian military’s military resources. According to US intelligence, at least 8 to 10 percent of the Russian military’s military capabilities in Ukraine were damaged. At the same time, the Americans estimate that the Ukrainian army has lost the same amount of resources. This information has been revealed from a report of the country’s media CNN News.

“We estimate that 8 to 10 percent of the Russian military assets used in the Ukraine invasion have now been destroyed or rendered ineffective,” a U.S. official said, citing the latest intelligence report from the Pentagon.

Military equipment that has been destroyed or rendered ineffective includes tanks, aircraft, artillery and other military resources. That’s more than double the amount CNN reported last week. According to the report, Russia lost three to five of its military assets at the time.

“We estimate that the Ukrainian military has lost as much of its resources as Russia,” the official said.