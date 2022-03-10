World

Russia-Ukraine war Attacks on settlements continue

The Russian army struck a civilian settlement near Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. In the city of Irpin, which is close to Kiev, 2,000 people were evacuated.
While Russia ‘s attacks on Ukraine continue on its 15th day, the Russian army continues to target civilian settlements. A detached house was shot down by the Russian army in the region where there is no military area near the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

After the attack, a fire broke out in the house, and the people of the region experienced great panic. It is not yet clear whether there were any casualties or injuries in the attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klichko stated that since the Russian army’s attacks began on February 24, nearly 2 million people from Kiev, which has a population of 3 million, have left the city and said, “Kyiv has been turned into a fortress. Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been strengthened,” he said.

