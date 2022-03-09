Russia-Ukraine war kills two footballers

The situation in Ukraine has taken a terrible turn with the Russian aggression. Which has also affected the football world. Two young footballers have been killed in Ukraine while taking part in a war against Russian aggression.

Several media outlets, including the Spanish media Marca and the Daily Mirror, confirmed the news. FIFPRO, an international organization of professional footballers, also reported the deaths of two footballers on Twitter. The two killed were Ukrainian footballers. They took part in the war and lost their lives.

“We stand by the family, friends and teammates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitali Sapilo and Dimitro Martinenko,” Fifpro wrote on Twitter. The first loss of football in this war. May their souls rest in peace.