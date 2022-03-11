World

Russia welcomes foreign volunteer fighters: Putin

7 hours ago


President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow would welcome foreign volunteer fighters fighting for Russia in the Ukraine war. He made the remarks while addressing the Russian Security Council.

Weapons seized from Ukraine in the ongoing war, Putin said, referring to support for Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbass region of Ukraine.

During the meeting, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shuigo said that 18,000 volunteer fighters from the Middle East were ready to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Defense has claimed that Russian forces are preparing for a new attack on the capital Kiev. The ministry said Friday that Russian forces had made progress in advancing on Kiev. Moscow is preparing to launch a new attack on the city.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, Russia is re-deploying and re-deploying its forces as part of a new offensive plan. Probably a factor as to why they’re doing so poorly.

