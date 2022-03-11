News

Russia will be self-sufficient in Western sanctions: Putin

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 4 hours ago
5 Less than a minute

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the sanctions are having a positive effect on his country.

“This is the time, to seize this opportunity to become self-sufficient in economics and technology,” he said.

At the same meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are moving in a positive direction.
“There have been some definite positive developments,” Putin said during talks with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko. Russian officials who took part in the negotiations informed me.

Russia-Ukraine negotiators sit in third round of talks on Belarus border A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Kulebar ended on Thursday without a decision.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 4 hours ago
5 Less than a minute
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Putin is using Israel to save his own interests

Putin is using Israel to save his own interests

3 hours ago
Photo of Russia tops international sanctions

Russia tops international sanctions

3 hours ago
Photo of Attack on Russian hospital by Russian troops, claims Ukraine

Attack on Russian hospital by Russian troops, claims Ukraine

4 hours ago
Photo of Corona deaths have risen further, with infections more prevalent in South Korea

Corona deaths have risen further, with infections more prevalent in South Korea

4 hours ago
Back to top button