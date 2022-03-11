Russia will be self-sufficient in Western sanctions: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the sanctions are having a positive effect on his country.

“This is the time, to seize this opportunity to become self-sufficient in economics and technology,” he said.

At the same meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are moving in a positive direction.

“There have been some definite positive developments,” Putin said during talks with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko. Russian officials who took part in the negotiations informed me.

Russia-Ukraine negotiators sit in third round of talks on Belarus border A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Kulebar ended on Thursday without a decision.