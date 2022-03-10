Russia will unilaterally open humanitarian aid corridors in Ukraine every day

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that they will unilaterally open humanitarian aid corridors in Ukraine as of 10:00 every day for the evacuation of civilians to Russia. Ukraine, on the other hand, said that they could not evacuate civilians from Mariupol due to the Russian blockade.

Mikhail Mizintsev, Head of the National Control Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense, made statements in the capital Moscow about the evacuation process of civilians in Ukraine.

Expressing that the “humanitarian aid situation has worsened” in Ukraine, Mizintsev said that they delivered more than 1400 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.