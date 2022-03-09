Russian aggression incredible: First Lady of Ukraine in open letter

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska has written an open letter to the world media about Russia’s aggression in her country. In a letter written on Tuesday, he accused the Kremlin of carrying out “mass killings” of civilians, including Ukrainian children.

In an emotional letter, Zelenska said it was impossible to believe that Russia would invade Ukraine. “On February 24, we all woke up to the announcement of Russian aggression,” he wrote. The tanks entered the Ukrainian border, the planes entered our skies, the missile launchers surrounded our cities. ‘

He cited the names of several children killed in the Russian aggression as “probably the most horrific and catastrophic.” Olena Zelensk writes, “Eight-year-old Alice … died on the streets of Oktirkha, although her grandfather tried to save her.

Look into the eyes of tired women and children who are crossing the road with the pain of leaving their loved ones. ‘

Ukraine’s First Lady calls on Westerners to implement no-fly zone over Ukraine However, the NATO alliance has already rejected this proposal.