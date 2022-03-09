Russian airstrikes in Ukrainian cities kill 22

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a restaurant in the Ukrainian city of Sami. At least 22 people, including three children, were killed. The BBC, a UK-based news outlet, reported the news on Wednesday.

The region’s governor, Dmitry Yavitsky, called the incident a “genocide.” He said Russian forces bombed the area on Monday night. In his words, ‘Three bombs in one evening. It was a terrible night. ‘