Russian airstrikes in Ukrainian cities kill 22

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a restaurant in the Ukrainian city of Sami. At least 22 people, including three children, were killed. The BBC, a UK-based news outlet, reported the news on Wednesday.

The region’s governor, Dmitry Yavitsky, called the incident a “genocide.” He said Russian forces bombed the area on Monday night. In his words, ‘Three bombs in one evening. It was a terrible night. ‘

It is learned that 9 people were killed in one house in this incident. Six houses were destroyed. At least 20 more houses were partially damaged.

Meanwhile, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelensk wrote an open letter to the international media about the Russian aggression in her country. In a letter written on Tuesday, he accused the Kremlin of carrying out “mass killings” of civilians, including Ukrainian children. “On February 24, we all woke up to the announcement of Russian aggression,” he said. Tanks entered the Ukrainian border, planes crashed into our skies, and missile launchers surrounded our cities. Pro-Kremlin propaganda media began calling it a special operation. But the reality is that Ukrainian civilians are being massacred.

