Russian attack on universities and hospitals

Russian forces are launching a major offensive in Mariupol, Ukraine. An administrative building, a university building and a hospital were bombed in the city. According to CNN, the distance from the hospital to the university building and the administrative building is less than one kilometer.

Several videos of the bombings have reached CNN. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a crowded Priyazov State Technical University, Mariupol City Council administration building.

The United Nations has condemned Russia’s attack on a Ukrainian hospital. Stephen Dujarric, a spokeswoman for the agency, said the buildings where hospitals and health workers were staying should never be attacked. He said the World Health Organization had called for an immediate end to the attacks on hospitals and health centers. The agency also called for ambulances and health workers not to be the target of the attack.

Dujarric said the humanitarian situation in Ukraine was deteriorating rapidly.

The Russian Foreign Minister and Defense Minister met with UN representatives in Moscow on the Ukraine issue. The two sides agreed at the meeting that the aid should reach Ukraine in time.

Meanwhile, 22 lakh people have crossed the border into different countries since the beginning of the attack in Ukraine. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has thanked the governments of the two countries for providing shelter to the refugees.