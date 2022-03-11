Russian attacks on two new cities begin, with repeated explosions

Russia has launched attacks on two separate cities on both sides of Ukraine. This is the first time since the start of military operations in the Eastern European country that Russian forces have launched attacks on two cities.

Meanwhile, after the start of the attack, there are reports of explosions from those two cities. This information was given by the British media BBC in a report on Friday (March 11).

Meanwhile, the mayor of the city of Lutsk has confirmed the attack by the Russian military in a post given on Facebook. At that time, in the interest of safety, he advised the common people to stay in safe shelter.

One killed in Russian attack in Dinipro

One person has been killed in an attack by Russian troops in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dinipro. On Friday (March 11), Russian troops launched their first offensive in the region. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police recruiting center.

A BBC report quoting Ukrainian authorities says a man has been killed in the Novokodatsky district of Russia’s Dnipropetrovsk region. Ukraine’s State Emergency Services (SES) said in a statement that “at around 8:10 am … there were three airstrikes in the city. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a Kindergarten building and an apartment building.

Russian troops also attacked a shoe factory in the city. The two-storey factory caught fire after the attack.