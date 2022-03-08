Russian aviation industry on the verge of destruction, a. Fear of consequences like Korea

The skies of Europe, America and Canada are banned for Russia. Russia has imposed the toughest Western sanctions on Ukraine over its military aggression. As a result, it is no longer possible for Russian citizens to travel by plane to Europe or North America. Richard Abulafia, managing director of the Michigan-based Aerodynamic Advisory, compared Russia to North Korea. He says Russia’s aviation industry will now become like North Korea’s because of Western sanctions. And this ban is very easy to implement. Russian airlines will no longer be able to fly. Their planes are all made in Western technology.

In order to launch them, they have to build aircraft with completely new technology.

Russia has threatened retaliatory measures against countries that have banned flights. But before that, Russia’s aviation industry is in danger of collapsing. Sash Tusa, a London-based aerospace and defense analyst, told Al Jazeera that it would be difficult for Russia to operate aircraft for two reasons. The first reason is that Western skies are banned for Russia. The second reason is that companies will not provide any after-sales service to Russian aircraft due to Western sanctions.

Russia’s commercial aircraft are basically all Boeing and Airbus. They will no longer supply parts to Russian airlines. Boeing has even announced the closure of a design center in Moscow. As a result, the crisis of parts of Russian airlines will start in a few weeks or months. Initially, Russian airlines will open some aircraft and replace its parts with other aircraft. However, it will not be possible to survive very long.

Boeing and Airbus account for three-quarters of all active passenger and cargo flights in Russia. Both companies operate more than 300 aircraft in Russia. Only 137 Russian-made aircraft operate on Russian airlines. The fate of Russia’s airlines no longer depends on how long the war in Ukraine lasts. Even after the war, Russia will remain a threat to the West. There is no guarantee that everything will ever be the same again. Tusa believes that this rift between the Western world and Russia will remain for years to come.