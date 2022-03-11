‘Russian forces are only 15 kilometers away’ from Kiev

A senior U.S. military official says Russian forces have moved closer to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

In the last 24 hours, Russian forces have advanced five kilometers northwest,. Now only 15 kilometers from the center of Kiev, he told the media, according to the BBC.

The official added that Russian forces advancing from the northeast were about 40 kilometers from the city.

Images from an artificial satellite show troops of the Russian military near Kiev relocating to nearby areas. Western analysts believe that this is a sign of renewed operations in the Ukrainian capital.

Maxer said the satellite imagery showed other parts of the military fleet positioned near the northern city of Lubyanka. Troops are said to be firing artillery at nearby areas.

He says Russian forces have fired 75 different types of missiles since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

In the face of Russia’s military aggression, the country’s government is preparing to move sensitive data and servers to a different country outside Ukraine’s borders. A senior cybersecurity official told Reuters news agency that the operation would begin as soon as it received the green light at the policy-making stage.